Live In The Same Kingdom As Jesus

Part 2 of 2 – An Old Path To A New Day Series

In your spiritual life as well as in your physical life, you will have to make a choice; we can choose to go God’s way, or we can choose to go our own way. Repentance is the path that leads to salvation and is something that God requires of every human being.

2 Peter 3:9 (NLT) The Lord isn’t really being slow about His promise, as some people think. No, He is being patient for your sake. He does not want anyone to be destroyed but wants everyone to repent.

The Oxford Dictionary tells us:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Repentance is the activity of reviewing one’s actions and feeling contrition or regret for past wrongs, which is accompanied by a commitment to change for the better.

It’s nearly impossible to go two separate directions and make any headway. Repentance keeps us on the right path, going the right direction. Today we are going to discuss the old paths into the same Kingdom Jesus lived in.

Jesus’ World was Different from Ours

Jesus Was Unhindered By His Circumstances

It may be hard to believe, but the world Jesus lived in was just as broken, if not more so, than the world we live in. Jesus ministered and taught amidst the social tensions. He survived amidst economic challenges. He also stood up to the political problems of His day. Jesus was not limited by the problems of His day and neither should we be limited by the challenges we face today.

Jesus proclaimed the gospel, the answer to a world in chaos. If you want to live like Jesus, you must be honest about who He was and what He taught. Jesus believed that the gospel of the Kingdom was what people needed to hear and would provide hope and practical solutions to the problems people faced.

Matthew 4:23 (NLT) Jesus traveled throughout the region of Galilee, teaching in the synagogues and announcing the Good News about the Kingdom . And He healed every kind of disease and illness.

There is a lot to Learn about Jesus’ Kingdom

Even Jesus Grew in the Kingdom

Jesus watched what the Father was doing and learned from the Father. There were many miracles that Jesus knew were on the agenda for the day, but it seems that there were many times that He realized in the moment what could happen.

John 5:20 (NLT) For the Father loves the Son and shows Him everything He is doing. In fact, the Father will show Him how to do even greater works than healing this man. Then you will truly be astonished.

We Must Also Learn To Grow In The Kingdom

We really can’t do much to change the injustices and sinfulness of this world, but God and Jesus can. This is one more reason that we need to be so much better at prayer and worship. Jesus’ prayer time was the foundation for His ministry time, and it is the same for us.

1 Corinthians 2:10 (NLT) But it was to us that God revealed these things by His Spirit. For His Spirit searches out everything and shows us God’s deep secrets.

We must grow spiritually, trust in the Father and then live with the expectation that anything is possible through Christ.

The World You Know or the World You Were Saved Into

Repentance is a Choice, a Change, and a Lifestyle, are You Ready to Live Differently?

Repentance is a different kind of retirement plan; one that pays dividends on the other side of your tombstone and brings glory to God. But we must pass on the legacy of faith. The next generation of Christ-followers will have to “catch it” from you.

Luke 12:31-34 (NLT) Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and He will give you everything you need. 32 “So don’t be afraid, little flock. For it gives your Father great happiness to give you the Kingdom. 33 “Sell your possessions and give to those in need. This will store up treasure for you in heaven! And the purses of heaven never get old or develop holes. Your treasure will be safe; no thief can steal it and no moth can destroy it. 34 Wherever your treasure is, there the desires of your heart will also be.

Live in Christ’s Kingdom from this day forward

The Choice can be made today. The Change can begin today. But, the Lifestyle will be a day-to-day dependence upon God to do the right thing. Repentance is part of the lifestyle. We must live like Jesus in the same way that we are saved by Jesus, by grace through faith. Every act of obedience to God is a step of faith that He will empower that obedience.