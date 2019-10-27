Live Like A Son

Part 4 of 4 – Like A Son Series

Time and time again, scripture reveals that God is the literal father of man, and we are His literal children. Truly living like a son of God involves living with His acceptance and working from a position of authority in order to expand God’s glory. Living an Ordinary Faith is how we can reconcile the tension between truth and grace.

2 Peter 1:3 (NLT) By His divine power, God has given us everything we need for living a godly life. We have received all of this by coming to know Him, the one who called us to Himself by means of His marvelous glory and excellence.

Living like a son will set you free from sin. It will release real righteousness and power into the world. Here is what you need to know to begin living like a son.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A Son Has Acceptance

We Learn To Be A SON From THE SON ( Romans 8:29 )

The Son Embraced His Acceptance. Jesus obeyed the Father’s commands and gloried in the gifts He was given. He didn’t work to earn acceptance, He worked because He enjoyed the acceptance.

John 17:4-5 I brought glory to You here on earth by completing the work You gave Me to do. 5 Now, Father, bring Me into the glory We shared before the world began.

The Son Enforced His Acceptance. Jesus was a force to be reckoned with because He enforced the Father’s acceptance. He had confidence in His acceptance and was empowered because of it.

John 10:27-33 (NLT) My sheep listen to My voice; I know them, and they follow Me. 28 I give them eternal life, and they will never perish. No one can snatch them away from Me, 29 for My Father has given them to Me, and He is more powerful than anyone else. No one can snatch them from the Father’s hand. 30 The Father and I are one. ”

The Son Invested His Acceptance. Jesus poured into other people as His Father had poured into Him. He loved them, taught them, corrected them, and healed them. We can only give what we possess; we only possess what we believe to be true. This belief comes by revelation, not by study or comprehension.

John 17:7-8 (NLT) Now they know that everything I have is a gift from You, 8 for I have passed on to them the message You gave Me. They accepted it and know that I came from You, and they believe You sent Me.

A Son Has Authority

The Son Exercised His Authority

The Son Taught with Authority. Jesus’s teachings were rooted in God’s word and had the power to transform lives.

Matthew 7:28-29 (NLT) 28 When Jesus had finished saying these things, the crowds were amazed at His teaching, 29 for He taught with real authority—quite unlike their teachers of religious law.

The Son Praised Faith that understood Authority.

Matthew 8:9-10 (NLT) 9 I know this because I am under the authority of my superior officers, and I have authority over my soldiers. I only need to say, ‘Go,’ and they go, or ‘Come,’ and they come. And if I say to my slaves, ‘Do this,’ they do it.” 10 When Jesus heard this, He was amazed. Turning to those who were following Him, He said, “I tell you the truth, I haven’t seen faith like this in all Israel!

He Forgave sins by Authority.

Matthew 9:6 (NLT) So I will prove to you that the Son of Man[ i ] has the authority on earth to forgive sins.” Then Jesus turned to the paralyzed man and said, “Stand up, pick up your mat, and go home!”

His Resurrection power came by His authority,

John 10:18 (NLT) No one can take My life from Me. I sacrifice it voluntarily. For I have the authority to lay it down when I want to and also to take it up again. For this is what my Father has commanded.”

Jesus has all authority.

John 17:1-3 (NLT) …“Father, the hour has come. Glorify your Son so He can give glory back to You. 2 For You have given Him authority over everyone. He gives eternal life to each one You have given Him. 3 And this is the way to have eternal life—to know You, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, the One You sent to earth.

Conclusion:

Rest In HIS Acceptance

We rest in a place of acceptance and work from a position of authority to expand God’s glory. When we struggle in our faith, it’s often because we struggle with the Father’s acceptance. Instead, rest in His acceptance. Feel it, embrace it and enjoy the gifts acceptance brings.

Work From His Authority

If the mission is to glorify God, lift Christ up, and reconcile people to their Father, then the mission is accomplished by the authority granted to us in and from Christ. In Him, anything is possible.

Rest in your acceptance. Work from your Authority. You will be surprised at the number of problems that will do exactly what you say. Just as Jesus became the Son of God, so too can the rest of His followers.