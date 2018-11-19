Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen Will Be Open For The Holidays

ROCK SPRINGS — The Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen has announced that it will be open on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day this year.

The soup kitchen is located in the basement of Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church at 633 Bridger Avenue in Rock Springs. It will be serving hot meals to those in need on both days.

Loaves and Fishes was founded by the late Francis Koler in 1989 to help serve the community in need of a daily hot meal.

Today, Loaves and Fishes is staffed with volunteers from area churches in Rock Springs and Green River that serve a noon meal Monday through Friday, feeding up to 60 people daily.

It operates on donations of monetary gifts and food items from local businesses, churches and individuals, which are always much appreciated.