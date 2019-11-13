Local Artists Exhibit at White Mountain Library

ROCK SPRINGS — The current exhibit at White Mountain Library is the annual “Small Works Exhibit”, on display now though the end of December. The public is invited to view the work of eight local artists from Green River and Rock Springs.

“Small Works” is a two-dimensional show with artwork no larger than 9 x 12 inches. Anyone in Sweetwater County, out of high school, is eligible to submit their original paintings, drawings, or other 2D artwork ready for display.

Participating in the show are Green River artists Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg, and Donna Ragsdale. Patti Meyerbird, Annette Tanner, Jasmine Krueger, Gwendolyn Quitberg and Debora Soule’ are all from Rock Springs. Their work is made using a variety of traditional materials such as oil, watercolor and acrylic paint as well as pastel, colored pencil and ink. The subject matter is also varied including landscapes, animals, and florals.

The Sweetwater County Library System encourages local and Wyoming artists to display their creative work at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs and the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. A committee of library staff, Michelle Maser, Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule’ with community volunteers Deon Quitberg. Angie Bennett, and Donna Ragsdale, meet to review applications of interested artists and to schedule community shows. Interested individuals are encouraged to pick up an application packet at any of the libraries or contact Soule’ at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The public is invited to visit the White Mountain Library gallery during the hours of Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.