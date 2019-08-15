Local Girl Donates Lemonade Stand Proceeds to Animal Shelter

GREEN RIVER– Green River resident, Stevie Jo Winer, 9, spent the summer working lemonade stands to raise money to donate to the Green River Animal Shelter.

Winer raised over $70 and donated all the proceeds to the animal shelter today, August 15. She would like to thank everyone who stopped by her stand and donated.

Why did Winer set out to raise money for the animal shelter?

“I love animals and I want them all to have a home,” she said.

Now that summer break is coming to a close, Winer will be back in the classroom at Harrison Elementary School.