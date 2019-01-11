Local High School Students Attend Annual Art Intensive in Laramie

LARAMIE — Several students from Green River and Mountain View participated in the High School Art Intensive at the University of Wyoming before the holidays.

More than 120 students from 11 Wyoming high schools participated in the program. The annual event, hosted by the Department of Visual and Literary Arts, is partially funded by an “in-reach” grant from the College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Office.

The Green River students included Caitlyn Croft, Kiera Edmonds, Rachel Heisinger, Edana Jakubowski, Amber Juel, Shelbee McFadden and Ashley Warner.

Mountain View High School was represented by Alexis Hunter, Britney Larsen, Nikki Leonard, Alyssa Spires, Ridge Tysver and Ryker Tysver.

Students interested in art participated in the two-day, immersive experience that consisted of educational sessions and focused on hands-on workshops. The students, along with their art teachers, had the opportunity to meet current UW art students and faculty members as well as participate in studio art workshops.

“The UW High School Art Intensive weekend is a unique and exciting opportunity for high school art students from around the state to visit our department, use our facilities and work with our exceptional faculty and students,” says Doug Russell, associate professor of art.

He added that the program provides high school students with hands-on experiences that they often are not able to have in their own schools.

“This energy is then carried back into the school districts and their art classrooms, invigorating and encouraging their students and teachers,” Russell says. “Through this kind of inreach activity, we nurture and enrich the roots of the arts within our state and beyond.”

For more information about the event, email Russell at drussell@uwyo.edu or Philip Moline, UW Presents director, at pmoline@uwyo.edu.