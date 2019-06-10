Local Students Among Top High Schoolers Honored by UW Engineering Summer Program

LARAMIE — Three area high school students are among the top in their class that will be honored by the University of Wyoming Engineering Summer Program this year.

Brixen Mathis and Erin Poyer of Rock Springs, and Dallin Kurth of Green River, are among the rising high school seniors from Wyoming and across the nation who will take classes and experience the world of engineering through hands-on discovery.

With a goal of inspiring future engineers, the University of Wyoming’s College of Engineering and Applied Science will host the 32nd annual Engineering Summer Program (ESP) for high school students June 16-22.

This year, 37 students will have the opportunity to attend classes in a wide range of subjects. Topics include physical computing, material science, civil engineering, atmospheric science, sustainability, combustion and computer science.

“When they participate in these classes, they see what engineers do,” says Jeff Anderson, the program director. “They learn of the many great career opportunities that are available for engineers. They enter college with a better focus on their studies and a better perspective of career goals.”

Classes are taught by engineering faculty members and graduate students. The attendees decide what they want to focus on and then attend morning and afternoon sessions. In the evenings, they tour campus, including research labs located in the brand-new, state-of-the-art Engineering Education and Research Building.

In addition to the courses, participants have the opportunity to explore petroleum and chemical engineering during a daylong field trip to Halliburton’s hydraulic fracturing site in Colorado and the Sherard Water Treatment Plant in Cheyenne. They also participate in group activities such as picnics and barbecues, skit nights and a trip to the UW Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium.