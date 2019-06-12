Location Of Lincoln Middle School May Serve a New Purpose

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District #1 is hoping to bring a breath of fresh air to the location of one of its oldest

schools, Lincoln Elementary School on Edgar Street.

According to Superintendent Kelly McGovern, the district will be holding a public hearing to gather input and answer questions prior to the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. inside the Central Administration Building.

The district plans to utilize the area where the school currently stands as the location for a future Lincoln Field House. Dan Selleroli, Director of Facilities, told the board at its regular meeting Monday evening that “the district has a strong need for an alternate location to host activities and athletics for youth in our community”.

Upon completion, Lincoln Field House will be an ideal setting to focus on recreational needs enriching the educational needs of district students, McGovern said.

“A Lincoln Field House would acknowledge the history of the site, alleviate the high usage of our facilities and schools, accommodate the school community and community events, while looking ahead to the future,” she added.

In order to continue with a field house concept, Lincoln Elementary, built in 1950, would be demolished due to the high costs required to bring the school up to current codes, state education standards and guidelines.

Youth leagues still use the outdoor fields for soccer, baseball and football practices.

Lincoln has been vacant since the end of the 2016-2017 school year when the district closed it due to budget restrictions in school funding. Renovation costs could reach as high as $8.3 million to meet state guidelines but due to the construction of the original structure. The building would still not meet codes in the lower levels of the school.

“We are hoping to receive state demolition money in the up and coming State Capital Projects Budget.,” Selleroli said.

District funds would be utilized for the demolition project that is estimated to cost approximately $880,000.

History of Lincoln

The history of Lincoln Elementary School and the traditions started many years ago in Sweetwater County School District #1. Original construction occurred in 1950 with additions added in 1953, 1962, and 1991, and has educated many students over the past 69 years. The site includes roughly 5 acres which houses the 44,425 square foot building.