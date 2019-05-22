Lyman Police Department Continue Search for Missing Elderly Man

LYMAN, WY — The Lyman Police Department is actively attempting to locate an elderly adult missing since May 17th.

James Duard Pritchard is described as 92 years old, 6’ 2”, 200 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He does suffer from onset Dementia.

According to a release from the Lyman Police Department, he was last heard from on Friday May 17th, 2019 in Lyman. Pritchard’s vehicle, a 2013 grey GMC truck with a camper shell, is also missing from his residence. The vehicle’s Wyoming license plate is 19-722.

According to the report, Mr. Pritchard enjoys fishing and spending time in the mountains and may have traveled to some remote areas. He is not believed to be prepared for the weather. If you have seen Prichard or his vehicle, please contact the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office/Lyman Police Dispatch Center at 307-783-1000. Thank you for your assistance.

