Main Street Market Kicks Off in Downtown Rock Springs in July

ROCK SPRINGS– The Main Street Market (Downtown farmer’s market) is scheduled for every Thursday from 4 pm to 7 pm starting July 11 through August 29, 2019 on South Main Street in Rock Springs.

It is the oldest and most established farmer’s market in Rock Springs. It will feature local and regional vendors with fresh fruit, vegetables, bath & body products and homemade crafts. Typically over 30 vendors attend the market weekly.

Vendor applications are now being accepted. Fees are $25.00 for private craft vendor; $50.00 for private food vendors; and $100.00 for commercial vendors.

Those interested in exhibiting at the market can call 307-352-1434, email: info@downtownrs.com or download an application from DowntownRS.com.

The Main Street Market is produced by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and the City of Rock Springs.

About Rock Springs Main Street/URA

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Arts & Culture, and Promotions.

Further details about the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be found at their website (DowntownRS.com) or by contacting them at 307-352-1434.