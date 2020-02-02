Major Storm Front to Reach Wyoming Tonight

ROCK SPRINGS — Bitter cold temperatures and snow are forecast to reach Wyoming later this evening and will last through Tuesday, according to the latest Road and Travel Impact forecast from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

By early Monday morning, snow will be reaching southwest Wyoming and stretch along the I-80 corridor creating blowing and drifting conditions, fog, and low visibility conditions toward the eastern half of the state.

By Monday afternoon, all of Wyoming will be engulfed in snow and rapidly dropping temperatures with high impacts of blowing and drifting snow from Rock Springs to Wamsutter.

For the latest road and travel conditions, check the WYDOT website or call 511.