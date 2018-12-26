Make Sure You Check Out The 2019 Fishing Regulations Before Getting Your New License

GREEN RIVER — Don’t forget to grab a copy of the new 2019 Fishing Regulations established by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department when you purchase your license and conservation stamp.

The WGFD reports that a few local changes have been made including a creel limit of three trout at the new Pete’s Pond in Dubois.

Another significant change this year is the closure of baitfish area 2A in the Dubois area. The remaining baitfish areas in Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Cody have been renamed from 2B to 2A.

The new regulations are in final draft form following extensive input from the public by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission. After 13 public meetings and considering 93 written comments, the Commission approved new regulations that will go into effect on January 1, 2019.

The commission also approved updates to wolf hunting regulations, watercraft and aquatic invasive species.