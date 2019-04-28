Man Remains in Custody Following Shooting Outside Bareback Saloon Sunday Morning

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department has confirmed that a shooting took place early this morning outside the Bareback Saloon in downtown Rock Springs.

One man has been arrested in connection to the incident, and RSPD confirms that one individual was struck by gunfire.

And official statement has not been released by the police department, but it has been confirmed that 33-year-old Joaquin Leon-Guzman was arrested after the shooting and has been charged with three counts of reckless endangering with use of a firearm, and aggravated assault and battery with cause or attempts to cause serious bodily injury.

Leon-Guzman is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Facility today without bond. The victim in the shooting has not been identified, and their condition following the incident has not been disclosed.

SweetwaterNOW will have more on this story as details develop. The RSPD will have an official statement on the shooting early this week.