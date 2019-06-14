Mansface Mountain Music Festival Brings More Music and Bigger Prizes in Second Year

The 2nd Annual Mansface Mountain Music Festival is back this year on July 19th & 20th at Expedition Island in Green River.

This family friendly two-day event presented by the Muley Fanatic Foundation will have great music, brews, food, and raffle prizes including a 2019 Toyota Tacoma Pro valued at $60,400 !

Raffle proceeds allocated for projects aimed at reducing wildlife-motorist collisions and wildlife research.





Tickets

Event tickets will be $10/Day.

Youth 17 & Under and Seniors get in FREE.

*All admission will be sold at the gates.

Friday, July 19th Schedule

(Click the name & check them out!)

11 a.m. – Open Acts

12 – 1:30 p.m. – Low Water String Band

2 – 3:30 p.m. – Wyoming Raised Band

4 – 5:30 p.m. – Few Miles South

6 – 7:30 p.m. – Aaron Davis & Mystery Machine

8 – 9:30 p.m. – A Brothers Fountain

Saturday, July 20th Schedule

(Click the name & check them out!)

11 a.m. – Open Acts

12 – 1:30 p.m. – Few Miles South

2 – 3:30 p.m. – Casey jack Kristofferson

4 – 5:30 p.m. – Graham Good & The Painters

6 – 7:30 p.m. – King Cardinal

8 – 9:30 p.m. – Jalan Crossland

ULTIMATE BUCK FEVER RAFFLE 2019

The Ultimate Buck Fever Raffle Drawing will take place at 9 PM on July 20th, 2019.

Tickets will be available until 8 PM on July 20th, 2019 .

. Raffle proceeds allocated for projects aimed at reducing wildlife-motorist collisions and wildlife research.

*All tickets purchased are entered for a chance to win any or ALL 3 PRIZES

FIRST PRIZE

2019 Toyota Tacoma Pro

Ameritech Equipment Company partnered with Fremont Motors Toyota in Lander to bring you the baddest Tacoma Wyoming has ever seen!

Stage 9 Icon Vehicle Dynamics suspension kit

Grand Terrain hardshell roof top tent

Icon Alloys Compression wheels and Toyo RT Tires

ARB front and rear Summit bumpers

NFab rock sliders

ARB 37qt Fridge/Freezer combo with slider and tie downs

Decked in bed drawer system

ARB Ccompressor, air down kit, tire repair kit

ARB 7” LED spot/flood off road lights

TFX 8,000lb wireless winch

With all the accessories on this vehicle, it values over $60,400!

SECOND Prize

2019 Jay Flight SLX 7

Queen Bed Bunkhouse Model

4″ Thick Bunk Mats

Kitchen Pantry

Large Front Window

THIRD Prize

2019 Wyoming Comissioner’s License

Winner chooses to hunt an elk, deer, or antelope and declare any open hunt area for that species.

Example: Hunt elk in WY Hunt Area 124

We’ll See You There!

Thank you to the 2019 Mansface Mountain Music Festival sponsors:

