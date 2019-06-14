Mansface Mountain Music Festival Brings More Music and Bigger Prizes in Second Year

The 2nd Annual Mansface Mountain Music Festival is back this year on July 19th & 20th at Expedition Island in Green River.

This family friendly two-day event presented by the Muley Fanatic Foundation will have great music, brews, food, and raffle prizes including a 2019 Toyota Tacoma Pro valued at $60,400 !

Raffle proceeds allocated for projects aimed at reducing wildlife-motorist collisions and wildlife research.

Tickets

Event tickets will be $10/Day.
Youth 17 & Under and Seniors get in FREE.
*All admission will be sold at the gates.

Friday, July 19th Schedule

(Click the name & check them out!)

11 a.m. – Open Acts
12 – 1:30 p.m.Low Water String Band
2 – 3:30 p.m. Wyoming Raised Band
4 – 5:30 p.m.Few Miles South
6 – 7:30 p.m.Aaron Davis & Mystery Machine
8 – 9:30 p.m.A Brothers Fountain

Saturday, July 20th Schedule

(Click the name & check them out!)

11 a.m. – Open Acts
12 – 1:30 p.m.Few Miles South
2 – 3:30 p.m.Casey jack Kristofferson
4 – 5:30 p.m.Graham Good & The Painters
6 – 7:30 p.m.King Cardinal
8 – 9:30 p.m.Jalan Crossland

ULTIMATE BUCK FEVER RAFFLE 2019

  • The Ultimate Buck Fever Raffle Drawing will take place at 9 PM on July 20th, 2019.
  • Tickets will be available until 8 PM on July 20th, 2019.
  • Raffle proceeds allocated for projects aimed at reducing wildlife-motorist collisions and wildlife research.

*All tickets purchased are entered for a chance to win any or ALL 3 PRIZES

BUY RAFFLE TICKETS

FIRST PRIZE

2019 Toyota Tacoma Pro

Ameritech Equipment Company partnered with Fremont Motors Toyota in Lander to bring you the baddest Tacoma Wyoming has ever seen!

  • Stage 9 Icon Vehicle Dynamics suspension kit
  • Grand Terrain hardshell roof top tent
  • Icon Alloys Compression wheels and Toyo RT Tires
  • ARB front and rear Summit bumpers
  • NFab rock sliders
  • ARB 37qt Fridge/Freezer combo with slider and tie downs
  • Decked in bed drawer system
  • ARB Ccompressor, air down kit, tire repair kit
  • ARB 7” LED spot/flood off road lights
  • TFX 8,000lb wireless winch

With all the accessories on this vehicle, it values over $60,400!

SECOND Prize

2019 Jay Flight SLX 7

  • Queen Bed Bunkhouse Model
  • 4″ Thick Bunk Mats
  • Kitchen Pantry
  • Large Front Window

THIRD Prize

2019 Wyoming Comissioner’s License

  • Winner chooses to hunt an elk, deer, or antelope and declare any open hunt area for that species.
    Example: Hunt elk in WY Hunt Area 124

We’ll See You There!

Thank you to the 2019 Mansface Mountain Music Festival sponsors:

  
