Mansface Mountain Music Festival Brings More Music and Bigger Prizes in Second Year

The 2nd Annual Mansface Mountain Music Festival is back this year on July 19th & 20th at Expedition Island in Green River.
This family friendly two-day event presented by the Muley Fanatic Foundation will have great music, brews, food, and raffle prizes including a 2019 Toyota Tacoma Pro valued at $60,400 !
Raffle proceeds allocated for projects aimed at reducing wildlife-motorist collisions and wildlife research.
Tickets
Event tickets will be $10/Day.
Youth 17 & Under and Seniors get in FREE.
*All admission will be sold at the gates.
Friday, July 19th Schedule
(Click the name & check them out!)
11 a.m. – Open Acts
12 – 1:30 p.m. – Low Water String Band
2 – 3:30 p.m. – Wyoming Raised Band
4 – 5:30 p.m. – Few Miles South
6 – 7:30 p.m. – Aaron Davis & Mystery Machine
8 – 9:30 p.m. – A Brothers Fountain
Saturday, July 20th Schedule
(Click the name & check them out!)
11 a.m. – Open Acts
12 – 1:30 p.m. – Few Miles South
2 – 3:30 p.m. – Casey jack Kristofferson
4 – 5:30 p.m. – Graham Good & The Painters
6 – 7:30 p.m. – King Cardinal
8 – 9:30 p.m. – Jalan Crossland
ULTIMATE BUCK FEVER RAFFLE 2019
- The Ultimate Buck Fever Raffle Drawing will take place at 9 PM on July 20th, 2019.
- Tickets will be available until 8 PM on July 20th, 2019.
- Raffle proceeds allocated for projects aimed at reducing wildlife-motorist collisions and wildlife research.
*All tickets purchased are entered for a chance to win any or ALL 3 PRIZES
FIRST PRIZE
2019 Toyota Tacoma Pro
Ameritech Equipment Company partnered with Fremont Motors Toyota in Lander to bring you the baddest Tacoma Wyoming has ever seen!
- Stage 9 Icon Vehicle Dynamics suspension kit
- Grand Terrain hardshell roof top tent
- Icon Alloys Compression wheels and Toyo RT Tires
- ARB front and rear Summit bumpers
- NFab rock sliders
- ARB 37qt Fridge/Freezer combo with slider and tie downs
- Decked in bed drawer system
- ARB Ccompressor, air down kit, tire repair kit
- ARB 7” LED spot/flood off road lights
- TFX 8,000lb wireless winch
With all the accessories on this vehicle, it values over $60,400!
SECOND Prize
2019 Jay Flight SLX 7
- Queen Bed Bunkhouse Model
- 4″ Thick Bunk Mats
- Kitchen Pantry
- Large Front Window
THIRD Prize
2019 Wyoming Comissioner’s License
- Winner chooses to hunt an elk, deer, or antelope and declare any open hunt area for that species.
Example: Hunt elk in WY Hunt Area 124
We’ll See You There!
Thank you to the 2019 Mansface Mountain Music Festival sponsors:
