Mark Your Calendars for the Annual Golden Hour Senior Center Craft Fair

Head to Green River on December 6th & 7th for shopping and fun.
Enjoy over 40 VENDORS at the annual Golden Hour Senior Center Craft Fair.
Be sure to buy tickets for the raffle while you’re there, you don’t want to miss winning great prizes!
WHEN
December 6th 4pm-7pm
December 7th 9am-4pm
WHERE
Golden Hour Senior Center
550 Uinta Dr. in Green River
🎟 NEW Pick Your Prize Raffle- Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5
- You choose what you want to win!
- Raffle will be drawn on Saturday at 2pm. *Need not be present to win.
Vendors
|B & B Potica Bread
|Norwex
|KP Designs
|Dusty Medina Crafts
|Clever Contain
|Little Mountai Natural Solutions
|TCF of SWC
|UCC-Union Congregational Church
Bake Sale
|UCC-Union Congregational Church Craft
|Daily Knead,LLC
|Weidner Pies & Candy
|Girl Scouts
|MJ Haug Photography
|Helena Albers
|Wyoming Knits
|Honeys/Cavemen Crafts
|The Wyoming Mermaid
|Unique Jewelry By Terry Lee
|Quilting on the Green
|Darla’s Handmade Creations
|Billy’s Bars & Jars
|Donnas Sew What
|TLC Accents for Living
|Wild Sage Market
|Darla’s Handmade Creations
|Janet Atencio
|Stones & Bones
|Judy and Toni’s Fused Glass
|Trinity Bears
|Paparazzi
|Monae Wood Flower Designs
|Heart to Home Creations
|Scentsy
|Paintings by Angie Bennet
|Bee’s Creations
|Allison’s Pantry
|Unique Doilies
|The 2 Fries
|L- Rod’s Custom
|Julie Luck
|Lorri’s Crafts
|Edie’s Art Creations
🎁 SEE YOU THERE!
