Mark Your Calendars for the Annual Golden Hour Senior Center Craft Fair

Head to Green River on December 6th & 7th for shopping and fun.

Enjoy over 40 VENDORS at the annual Golden Hour Senior Center Craft Fair.

Be sure to buy tickets for the raffle while you’re there, you don’t want to miss winning great prizes!

WHEN

December 6th 4pm-7pm
December 7th 9am-4pm

WHERE

Golden Hour Senior Center
550 Uinta Dr. in Green River

🎟 NEW Pick Your Prize Raffle- Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5

  • You choose what you want to win!
  • Raffle will be drawn on Saturday at 2pm. *Need not be present to win.

Vendors

B & B Potica Bread
Norwex
KP Designs
Dusty Medina Crafts
Clever Contain
Little Mountai Natural Solutions
TCF of SWC
UCC-Union Congregational Church
Bake Sale
UCC-Union Congregational Church Craft
Daily Knead,LLC
Weidner Pies & Candy
Girl Scouts
MJ Haug Photography
Helena Albers
Wyoming Knits
Honeys/Cavemen Crafts
The Wyoming Mermaid
Unique Jewelry By Terry Lee
Quilting on the Green
Darla’s Handmade Creations
Billy’s Bars & Jars

Donnas Sew What
TLC Accents for Living
Wild Sage Market
Darla’s Handmade Creations
Janet Atencio
Stones & Bones
Judy and Toni’s Fused Glass
Trinity Bears
Paparazzi
Monae Wood Flower Designs
Heart to Home Creations
Scentsy
Paintings by Angie Bennet
Bee’s Creations
Allison’s Pantry
Unique Doilies
The 2 Fries
L- Rod’s Custom
Julie Luck
Lorri’s Crafts
Edie’s Art Creations

🎁 SEE YOU THERE!

  
