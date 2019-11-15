Mark Your Calendars for the Annual Golden Hour Senior Center Craft Fair

Head to Green River on December 6th & 7th for shopping and fun.

Enjoy over 40 VENDORS at the annual Golden Hour Senior Center Craft Fair.

Be sure to buy tickets for the raffle while you’re there, you don’t want to miss winning great prizes!

WHEN December 6th 4pm-7pm

December 7th 9am-4pm WHERE Golden Hour Senior Center

550 Uinta Dr. in Green River

🎟 NEW Pick Your Prize Raffle- Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 You choose what you want to win!

Raffle will be drawn on Saturday at 2pm. *Need not be present to win.

Vendors

B & B Potica Bread Norwex KP Designs Dusty Medina Crafts Clever Contain Little Mountai Natural Solutions TCF of SWC UCC-Union Congregational Church

Bake Sale UCC-Union Congregational Church Craft Daily Knead,LLC Weidner Pies & Candy Girl Scouts MJ Haug Photography Helena Albers Wyoming Knits Honeys/Cavemen Crafts The Wyoming Mermaid Unique Jewelry By Terry Lee Quilting on the Green Darla’s Handmade Creations Billy’s Bars & Jars Donnas Sew What TLC Accents for Living Wild Sage Market Darla’s Handmade Creations Janet Atencio Stones & Bones Judy and Toni’s Fused Glass Trinity Bears Paparazzi Monae Wood Flower Designs Heart to Home Creations Scentsy Paintings by Angie Bennet Bee’s Creations Allison’s Pantry Unique Doilies The 2 Fries L- Rod’s Custom Julie Luck Lorri’s Crafts Edie’s Art Creations

🎁 SEE YOU THERE!

