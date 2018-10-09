Mayoral Candidate Ryan Greene’s Roadmap for Tomorrow

Leadership, Vision, Together!
Roadmap for Tomorrow
Because it’s Time to SHOP!
How do we secure an economic future for our children?
✅ WE CAN promote our city throughout the national and international community in order to expand our industrial, commercial, retail and service industry employment base.
✅ WE CAN pursue a full-time grant writer to go after every dollar available to reinforce our infrastructure.
✅ WE CAN provide local leadership and small business development opportunities through the continued support and resourcing of our excellent chamber.
Because it’s Time to LEARN!
How do we get the most out of our revenue, tax base and volunteer efforts? Introducing – Rock Springs LEAN (It’s the Rock Springs we know and love … only better!)
✅ WE CAN work together with our committed city council, our excellent employees and community leaders to identify the best questions to ask of our many community services.
✅ WE CAN honestly answer those questions in order to find pathways to more efficient, effective and impactful community services and leadership.
✅ WE CAN use those savings to reinvest in our children’s future!
Because it’s Time to LISTEN!
How do we make sure honest, fair and open government is available to everyone?
✅ WE CAN make it easier for every citizen to access their local government and have a voice.
✅ WE CAN establish open door policies with our mayor and council members to discuss matters that affect every citizen.
✅ WE CAN broadcast council meetings via social media outlets and host teleconferences to allow each citizen an opportunity to participate.
Because it’s Time to WORK!
How do we build upon the successes of our Urban Renewal Agency and the Chamber of Commerce to make our community appealing to new employers and new residents?
✅ WE CAN work together for a cleaner, more attractive, and more responsible city.
✅ WE CAN expand our many landscaping initiatives and remove dangerous, unsightly structures.
✅ WE CAN implement curbside recycling as well as annual curbside brush and junk removal to encourage a more attractive community.
Because it’s Time to LEAD!
How do we continue the heritage of leadership and sacrifice that have built our fine city?
✅ WE CAN provide the financial, emotional and personnel resources our Police, Fire Department and first responders need for continued success.
✅ WE CAN provide leadership training and skill development for our many dedicated city employees.
✅ WE CAN prepare for the future of our community regardless of political climates and economic challenges.
✅ WE CAN build a solid future for the next generation!
“I have no doubts that together, WE CAN!!!”
-Ryan Greene
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.