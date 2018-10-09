Mayoral Candidate Ryan Greene’s Roadmap for Tomorrow

Because it’s Time to SHOP!

How do we secure an economic future for our children?



✅ WE CAN promote our city throughout the national and international community in order to expand our industrial, commercial, retail and service industry employment base.

✅ WE CAN pursue a full-time grant writer to go after every dollar available to reinforce our infrastructure.

✅ WE CAN provide local leadership and small business development opportunities through the continued support and resourcing of our excellent chamber.