MHSC Doctors to Award Two Scholarships

ROCK SPRINGS– The medical staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will award two college scholarships this year.

One scholarship will be awarded to a high school senior from Sweetwater County School District No. 1, and one scholarship will be awarded to a high school student from Sweetwater County School District No. 2.

Both scholarships are $3,000 each. The medical staff donates $1,500 per scholarship and the hospital matches that donation.

If you have questions, call 307-352-8334.

To apply, click here.