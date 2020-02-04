MHSC Scholarships Available for Local High School Students

ROCK SPRINGS — The deadline is March 6 for Sweetwater County graduating seniors to apply for three Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County college scholarships opportunities.

The MHSC General Medical staff will award one scholarship to a high school senior from Sweetwater County School District No. 1, and one scholarship to a high school student from Sweetwater County School District No. 2.

Both scholarships are $3,000 each – the medical staff contributes $1,500 per scholarship and the hospital matches that donation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A third scholarship is provided by the hospital’s Marketing Department on behalf of the MHSC staff. The $1,500 scholarship is awarded annually to a Rock Springs High School Health Academy student.

For a copy of the scholarship applications, go to sweetwatermemorial.com and click on the news section. Look for the article headlined “Scholarship deadline is March 6.”