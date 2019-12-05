MID-WEEK HUDDLE: The Final Word (Ep. 11)

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO MID-WEEK HUDDLE PODCAST:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Anchor Podcasts

Are you ready for some football?

Huddle up!

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for another episode of Mid-Week Huddle. Hosted by Sam Ferrara and Brayden Flack, the two announce the future change to the podcast moving forward along with a reflection on the Wyoming Cowboys’ season and another edition of “Bull or No Bull.”

Want to be a part of the show? Feel free to leave us any thoughts or questions on Anchor. You could be featured in our next episode! Leave your message here.

Be sure to subscribe to stay up to date with all our latest content!