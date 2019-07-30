Missing Person Investigation Continues

PINEDALE — The active investigation continues in the search for missing Aubree Corona.

The investigation, which first became active on July 15th in the search for missing Aubree Corona of Green River Wyoming has yet to present any leads to her whereabouts. A two-day search and rescue mission was conducted in the Union Pass area earlier this month where she was reported to have been possibly lost. She was reported to have been last seen in the Dubois area. She had left her party who had been camping near New fork Lake and became turned around. After finding no signs of Corona in the Union Pass area the official coordinated search and rescue mission from both Sublette and Fremont County were suspended. However, the investigation into her whereabouts have not been suspended. Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sublette, Fremont, Sweetwater County, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Wyoming Game and Fish have continued a coordinated investigation into the missing person case.

The investigation unfortunately has not yielded any new leads on Miss Corona’s whereabouts at this point. As any news or updates become available, we will share them as the investigation moves forward.

Miss Corona is still listed as a missing person. We are urging the public to come forward if you have any information regarding her whereabouts. If you have any information please contact the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office 307-367-4378.