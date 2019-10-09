Missing Wyoming Teen Found Dead in South Dakota

MOORCROFT– The body of a teenage girl found in Blucksberg, South Dakota is believed to be that of missing Wyoming teen, Shayna Ritthaler, according to a press release from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office out of South Dakota.

A juvenile suspect has been taken into custody with criminal charges pending.

On Monday October 7, 2019 the Meade County Sheriff’s Office along with agents from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation served a search warrant at residence located in Blucksberg near Sturgis South Dakota. The search was done based on information received from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office who had been working with the Deadwood Police Department and the Moorcroft Police Department in Wyoming.

The body of a young female was discovered in a basement bedroom and is believed to be that of Ritthaler, who initially went missing on October 3. An autopsy is pending for later in the week.

A juvenile suspect has been taken into custody and is being housed at the Juvenile Services Center in Rapid City. Criminal charges are pending. Due to ages of the parties involved, names are not being released at this time.

Ritthaler was last seen in Wyoming on October 3, getting into a vehicle at the Coffee Cup in Moorcroft. She was then later believed to be on foot in the area of Sturgis or Deadwood, South Dakota.