Monte McCallister (January 27, 1937 – August 10, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Monte McCallister left this world at home surrounded by his family August 10, 2019.

He was born January 27, 1937 in Laurel, Montana, to Edwin McCallister and Jean Graham McCallister. He was the third child born into a family of nine. He grew up at a ranch called “ Seven Mile” west of Laramie, Wyoming.

Monte married the love of his life, Verna Walker, when he was 18 in Laramie, and was married for 64 years. They had 4 children Lynn, Sandy, Aaron and Kelly.

He moved to Rock Springs in the early 1970’s following work in the oil field service industry and heavy haul. He and his brother Gary operated a successful rig moving and heavy haul trucking company for many decades. He mentored many young men in the art of working hard and humbly never accepted credit.

Sweetwater County has several landmarks that Monte and Gary installed. These include the walking bridge at Expedition Island in Green River. Also the two army tanks, one located at Veterans Park in Rock Springs and the other next to the rodeo grounds in Green River. He was also a top contributor the the local 4H animal sale supporting the youth of Sweetwater County.

He had 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Family was his everything. He worked hard to provide for his family and never hesitated to help a stranger.

Survivors include his wife Verna McCallister; children, daughter Lynn McCallister Clark and husband Troy and their children Ashley Clark, Clark and Anna Fisher, Ty Clark and wife Renee and their two kids Ella and Ted Clark, daughter Sandy McCallister Eno and husband Howard. Sandy’s son Jake Robertson and wife Hailey and their kids Carley and Coy Robertson, Matt Robertson and girlfriend Paige Callaway, son Aaron McCallister and Wife Tammie their children Lillian McCallister Criswell and husband Chaunce Criswell, Ellen McCallister Cotterman and husband Dillion and their late daughter Charlotte Cotterman, daughter Kelly McCallister Lovell and husband Casey and their children Dayton, Chance and Austin Lovell.

The family request in leiu of flowers donations be made to help a little girl who recently lost her mother. There is an account set up at RSNB called “Emma’s Benefit”. Please donate there to help a local family.

Anyone who wishes to join the family in a Celebration of Monte’s life is invited to Santa Fe at 2 pm Saturday, August 17, 2019. Refreshments will be provided. Sit a while and share stories about our beloved dad.

