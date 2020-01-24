Weather Story
Snow across the west moving into Sweetwater county later in the day. Accumulations minimal except in higher elevations in the west.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW