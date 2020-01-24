Weather Story

Snow across the west moving into Sweetwater county later in the day. Accumulations minimal except in higher elevations in the west.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.