The next system has moved in and will keep snow across the west today. Snow increases in the southwest tonight and light snow will move into central and eastern areas Tuesday morning. Windy conditions will remain from the Green Mountains to the Casper area. Expect much colder temperatures across the area Wednesday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. West southwest wind around 6 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 17. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north in the evening.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
Advertisement - Story continues below...