Cool and wet conditions will continue today. Rain and snow showers are likely across the area, especially over the mountains. Accumulations will be minor at lower elevations. Expect warmer and drier conditions tomorrow through the weekend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 4pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 4pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
