Showers and thunderstorms likely today through this evening. Rain could be heavy, especially across Natrona and Johnson Counties through Tuesday. Heavy wet snow developing in the central mountains above 8000 feet tonight and Tuesday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 36. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 49. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 8 to 17 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
