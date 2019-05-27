A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.