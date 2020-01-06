Weather Story

Periods of snow will continue in the west, steadiest later today and into tonight. Breezy to windy for many areas East of the Divide with high winds possible in the Cody Foothills, especially tonight. More snow is likely in the west this week, especially Wednesday into Thursday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. West wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Friday



Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.