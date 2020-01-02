Weather Story
Still cold but not as frigid as the start of the week. Light snow will continue in the west, accumulation will be less than an inch. Gusty winds across the area this afternoon with locally strong winds in the Cody Foothills, and across Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Patchy blowing snow after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tonight
Patchy blowing snow between 11pm and 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Friday
Patchy blowing snow after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 19 to 29 mph. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 22. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 22.
