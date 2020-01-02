Weather Story

Still cold but not as frigid as the start of the week. Light snow will continue in the west, accumulation will be less than an inch. Gusty winds across the area this afternoon with locally strong winds in the Cody Foothills, and across Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Patchy blowing snow after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight

Patchy blowing snow between 11pm and 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday

Patchy blowing snow after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 19 to 29 mph. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy.

Tuesday



Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22.