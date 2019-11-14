Mostly Sunny with a High Near 47

Weather Story
High pressure will bring dry and seasonable conditions today with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Breezy conditions are possible in Natrona County. Mild weather will continue Friday before a cold front brings some rain and snow showers Friday night into Saturday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW