Mostly Sunny with a High Near 47

Weather Story

High pressure will bring dry and seasonable conditions today with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Breezy conditions are possible in Natrona County. Mild weather will continue Friday before a cold front brings some rain and snow showers Friday night into Saturday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.