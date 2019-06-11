Mostly Sunny with a High Near 77

Cooler air, gusty northwest wind, and isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected across areas east of the Continental Divide Tuesday. To the west, it will be warmer with seasonal temperatures and a gusty northwest wind over the higher basins. Shower and thunderstorm chances will begin to increase Thursday and Friday. Afternoon and evening showers and storms will continue through the weekend and even into next week. Temperatures will be around or just below normal through the weekend.