Cooler air, gusty northwest wind, and isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected across areas east of the Continental Divide Tuesday. To the west, it will be warmer with seasonal temperatures and a gusty northwest wind over the higher basins. Shower and thunderstorm chances will begin to increase Thursday and Friday. Afternoon and evening showers and storms will continue through the weekend and even into next week. Temperatures will be around or just below normal through the weekend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
