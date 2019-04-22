Motor Vehicle Collision West of Cheyenne Results in Three Fatalities

CHEYENNE– On April 19, 2019, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 7 on Wyoming 210 west of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Around 8:49 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

A 2002 Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on WY 210 when the Ford crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a 2017 Harley Davidson. After the initial collision, a 2012 Harley Davidson also traveling eastbound collided with the back of the 2017 Harley Davidson.

The driver of the 2002 Ford Mustang has been identified as 20-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming resident Jason R. Hanson. Hanson was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for injuries he sustained in the crash. The passenger in the Ford has been identified as 20-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming resident Seth J. O’Dell. O’Dell was wearing his seatbelt but succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the 2017 Harley Davidson has been identified as 47-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming resident Jerry L. Hoover. Hoover was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger of the 2017 Harley has been identified as 50-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming resident Jana M. Garton. Garton was not wearing her helmet and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the 2012 Harley Davidson has been identified as 34-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming resident Andrew J. Hrasky. Hrasky was not wearing his helmet and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Speed, driver intoxication, and driver inattention on the part of Hanson are being investigated as contributing factors.

This is the 41st, 42nd, and 43rd fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 22 in 2018, 31 in 2017, and 13 in 2016 to date.