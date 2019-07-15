Motorcycle Crash South of Riverside Claims Driver’s Life

RIVERSIDE — On July 13, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 120 on Wyoming 230 south of Riverside, Wyoming. Around 1:23 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motorcycle crash.

A 2004 Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on Wyoming 230. The driver of the Harley failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and exited the left side of the roadway before colliding with a fence post.

The driver of the Harley has been identified as 67-year-old Breckenridge, Colorado resident Harry E. Gardner. Gardner was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries while en-route to the hospital.

Driver fatigue, inattention, or a possible medical condition is being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 86th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 54 in 2018, 76 in 2017, and 48 in 2016 to date.