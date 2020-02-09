Mustangs Cap Homecoming Weekend with Thrilling Buzzer Beater Over Casper College

ROCK SPRINGS — You couldn’t script a better ending to the Western Wyoming Community College Homecoming weekend.

In front of a packed house at Rushmore Gymnasium, the Mustangs men’s basketball team overcame a 10-point deficit with six minutes left in the game to beat Casper College on a desperation three-point shot by sophomore guard Sindou Cisse.

Cisse lofted the shot while being swarmed by a T-bird double team in the corner, but the ball caught just enough of the front rim to roll around the iron four times before dropping at the buzzer. The arena erupted in pandemonium as Cisse and his teammates celebrated with the student body right where he hit the shot.

The Mustangs continue their impressive run through the 2019-20 season improving to 22-3 overall and will mostly likely rise in the NJCAA poll where they’re currently ranked 14th in the nation.

Head coach Steve Soza’s last timeout.

Despite being outsized, Western battled on the boards.

Freshman forward Trevor Trost gets a pair of free ones.

Lady Mustangs Lose Tough Game to Casper

Despite a hard-fought effort in a close game throughout, the Lady Mustangs fell to Casper College tonight by the score of 63-54.

Western trailed 34-30 at halftime and hung around the entire second. Kyra Meredith took a crucial charge foul late in the game, and Kirsten Gourlay’s 15-foot jumper cut the Casper lead to four with just 2:32 left in the game.

The Lady Thunderbirds hit all of their crucial free throws down the stretch to claim the victory.