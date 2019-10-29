National Weather Service Issues Wind Chill Warning for Sweetwater County

RIVERTON– At 9 am on Tuesday, the National Weather Service- Riverton issued a wind chill warning for the Rock Springs and Green River area.

An Arctic front is currently bringing snow and frigid temperatures to Wyoming. A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 6 pm Tuesday evening.

A wind chill warning will in effect from 6 pm Tuesday evening through 6 am Wednesday.

In Rock Springs and Green River, Dangerously cold wind chills are expected, reaching as low as 30 below zero. Snow could accumulate to one to two inches. Wind gusts may reach as high as 45 mph.

As of 11 am, the wind chill in Green River was -18 degrees, and -25 in Rock Springs, according to the NWS.

People should expect slippery road conditions throughout the day and evening, blowing snow, and reduced visibility. These conditions are expected to persist throughout Wednesday morning.

Temperatures in the area will only rise to around 5 degrees today, before falling to 10 to 15 degrees below zero tonight.