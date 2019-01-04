New Executive Director Announced for the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Rock Springs, Green River, Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board is pleased to announce that Rick Hawkins has accepted the position of Executive Director for the Sweetwater Combined Communications

Center.

Director Hawkins comes to the Communications Center with 28 years of

Law Enforcement experience as well as that of being a Volunteer Firefighter.

Rick was formerly the Supervisor of the Sweetwater County Dispatch Center

prior to the merger of the local entities into a single combined communications

center, and currently serves as the Captain of the Administrative Section of the

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Director Hawkins will assume his duties as time and scheduling permit. Please

join the Board of Directors for the Communications Center in welcoming Rick into

his new capacity!