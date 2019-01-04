New Executive Director Announced for the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Rock Springs, Green River, Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board is pleased to announce that Rick Hawkins has accepted the position of Executive Director for the Sweetwater Combined Communications
Center.
Director Hawkins comes to the Communications Center with 28 years of
Law Enforcement experience as well as that of being a Volunteer Firefighter.
Rick was formerly the Supervisor of the Sweetwater County Dispatch Center
prior to the merger of the local entities into a single combined communications
center, and currently serves as the Captain of the Administrative Section of the
Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Director Hawkins will assume his duties as time and scheduling permit. Please
join the Board of Directors for the Communications Center in welcoming Rick into
his new capacity!