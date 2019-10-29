New Float Maps Available for Upper Green and New Fork Rivers

PINEDALE — Sure, the weather this week probably doesn’t have you thinking about fishing.

But the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has recently updated its float maps for the New Fork River and the Upper Green River to get all you anglers fired up for next spring and summer.

The New Fork River map covers the section of river from Pinedale down to the confluence with the Green River, which is the most popular section for both boating and angling on that stream.

The Upper Green River map covers the area from Green River Lakes to Fontenelle Reservoir. Features highlighted on both maps include boat ramps, river mileage between boat ramps, fishing easements on private lands, designated camping areas, rest rooms, access roads and public land ownership