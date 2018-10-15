New Market Expansion Grant Available for Wyoming Businesses

CHEYENNE — Wyoming businesses seeking new markets for their products and services have a new resource at their disposal thanks to a revamped Trade Show and Market Expansion Grant program through the Wyoming Business Council.

The new program expands the grant-eligible activities to include networking at industry-specific trade shows and conferences and traveling to attend meetings with potential buyers, in addition to displaying and selling products and services at traditional trade shows.

“Wyoming is bursting with innovative companies offering quality services and products,” said Terri Barr, business development coordinator for the Business Council. “This grant program is one service the state can offer to bring those great ideas to new customers nationally and globally.”

Companies can receive up to $2,500 per activity and $7,500 total from the program depending on how they are using the grant.

The Business Council, the state’s economic development agency, is focused on a core set of advanced industries, including advanced manufacturing, energy and natural resource technologies, information technology and data, research and development, advanced engineering, outdoor products, agricultural technology and food products. However, the grant is available to a broad range of companies.

Shady Lady Shooting, of Green River; GF Harvest, of Powell; Wyoming Authentic Products, Gunwerks and Huskemaw, all of Cody; DMOS Collective, of Jackson; Lucid Optics, of Riverton; Maven and Fremont Knives, both of Lander, have all used trade show incentive grants to grow their sales, expand their markets and improve their businesses.

In the 2017-2018 fiscal year, reporting companies attributed $150,000 in sales to trade shows attended using this grant.

Interested small business owners can apply at wyomingbusiness.org/ businessgrants.

For more information, and detailed guidelines for the grant, visit wyomingbusiness.org/content/ trade-show-incentives.

