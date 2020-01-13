New Polls Rank Mustangs Basketball 15th in Nation

ROCK SPRINGS — The latest National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Men’s Basketball rankings featured the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Men’s Basketball team in a new spot. Western is now ranked #15 in the nation, moving up two spots from the previous polls.

The Mustangs have been ranked in the top 25 since December 9, 2019. Initially coming in as the #25 team, the Mustangs have slowly climbed their way up the rankings each week. With two victories over Gillette College and Sheridan College to open up conference play, Western continued its progressive ascent in the standings.

Western is currently on an eight-game win streak. That streak includes a significant win over Otero Community College, who was ranked #4 in the country a month ago.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Western has a 16-2 record on the season. The Mustangs are undefeated at home, while the team’s two losses this season have come on the road.

The Mustangs have 12 games left in the regular season. This week, Western is back on the road for two conference games against Northwest Community College and Casper College.

To view more information about the team, click here.