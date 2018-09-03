New Small Dog Park Expansion Underway

ROCK SPRINGS — If you’re a small dog owner, your furry friend will soon have a brand new park to play and run around in.

Workers from the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department, along with City Councilman Tim Savage, laid 6500 square feet of sod at the small dog park, an extension of Bitter Creek Dog Park.

The sod was funded with a grant from the Rock Springs Rotary Club.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Dog owners have been waiting expectantly for the completion of the small dog park and laying the sod is a major step in making that happen.

The park addition also has tunnels for the dogs to go through and rock features to climb on.

Parks and Recreation Director Dave Lansing said, ”it will take several weeks for the sod to root adequately but should be ready for Fido by late September”.