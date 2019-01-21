New Spring Break Destinations Available Through Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport!

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is helping you go more places than ever, faster than ever before.

Take a look at some of the newly added destinations to add to your Spring Break considerations.

Newly Available

  • New Spring Break Destinations through DEN: SEE HERE
  • New Service to Frankfurt, Germany : SEE HERE
  • New Service to Seattle through DEN: SEE HERE

More Springs Break Destinations

  • Cabo
  • Puerto Vallarta
  • Cancun
  • Cozumel
  • Costa Rica
  • Kona
  • Maui
  • Honolulu

Single Stop Destinations from RKS on United Airlines through Denver include the following (*Indicates Future Service Announced):

  • Albuquerque, NM (ABQ)
  • Amarillo, TX (AMA)
  • Anchorage, AK (ANC)
  • Appleton, WI (ATW)
  • Aspen, CO (ASE)
  • Atlanta, GA (ATL)
  • Austin, TX (AUS)
  • Bakersfield, CA (BFL)
  • Baltimore, MD (BWI)
  • Billings, MT (BIL)
  • Birmingham, AL (BHM)
  • Bismarck, ND (BIS)
  • Boise, ID (BOI)
  • Boston, MA (BOS)
  • Bozeman, MT (BZN)
  • Burbank, CA (BUR)
  • Calgary, AB Canada (YYC)
  • Cancun, Mexico (CUN)
  • Casper, WY (CPR)
  • Cedar Rapids, IA (CID)
  • Charleston, SC (CHS) *
  • Charlotte, NC (CLT)
  • Chicago, IL (ORD – O’Hare)
  • Cincinnati, OH (CVG)
  • Cleveland, OH (CLE)
  • Cody, WY (COD)
  • Colorado Springs, CO (COS)
  • Columbia, MO (COU)
  • Columbus, OH (CMH)
  • Cozumel, Mexico (CZM)
  • Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (DFW)
  • Dayton, OH (DAY)
  • Des Moines, IA (DSM)
  • Detroit, MI (DTW)
  • Dickinson, ND (DIK)
  • Durango, CO (DRO)
  • Edmonton, AB Canada (YEG)
  • El Paso, TX (ELP)
  • Eugene, OR (EUG)
  • Eureka, CA (ACV) *
  • Everett, WA (PAE) *
  • Fairbanks, AK (FAI) *
  • Fargo, ND (FAR)
  • Flagstaff, AZ (FLG) *
  • Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)
  • Fort Myers, FL (RSW)
  • Fresno, CA (FAT)
  • Gillette, WY (GCC)
  • Grand Junction, CO (GJT)
  • Grand Rapids, MI (GRR)
  • Great Falls, MT (GTF)
  • Gunnison/Crested Butte, CO (GUC)
  • Hartford, CT (BDL)
  • Hayden/Steamboat Springs, CO (HDN)
  • Hays, KS (HYS)
  • Helena, MT (HLN)
  • Honolulu, HI (HNL)
  • Houston, TX (IAH – Intercontinental)
  • Huntsville, AL (HSV)
  • Idaho Falls, ID (IDA)
  • Indianapolis, IN (IND)
  • Jackson Hole, WY (JAC)
  • Jacksonville, FL (JAX)
  • Jamestown, ND (JMS)
  • Kalispell, MT (FCA)
  • Kansas City, MO (MCI)
  • Kearney, NE (EAR)
  • Knoxville, TN (TYS)
  • Kona, HI (KOA)
  • Laramie, WY (LAR)
  • Las Vegas, NV (LAS)
  • Liberal, KS (LBL)
  • Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR)
  • Lihue-Kauai, HI (LIH)
  • Lincoln, NE (LNK)
  • Little Rock, AR (LIT)
  • London, England (LHR – Heathrow)
  • Los Angeles, CA (LAX)
  • Louisville, KY (SDF)
  • Lubbock, TX (LBB)
  • Madison, WI (MSN)
  • Maui, HI (OGG)
  • Medford, OR (MFR)
  • Memphis, TN (MEM)
  • Miami, FL (MIA)
  • Midland, TX (MAF)
  • Milwaukee, WI (MKE)
  • Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN (MSP)
  • Minot, ND (MOT)
  • Missoula, MT (MSO)
  • Moab, UT (CNY)
  • Moline, IL (MLI)
  • Monterey, CA (MRY) *
  • Montrose/Telluride, CO (MTJ)
  • NW Arkansas/Fayetteville, AR (XNA)
  • Nashville, TN (BNA)
  • New Orleans, LA (MSY)
  • New York, NY (LGA – LaGuardia)
  • New York/Newark, NJ (EWR – Liberty)
  • Norfolk, VA (ORF)
  • North Bend, OR (OTH)
  • North Platte, NE (LBF)
  • Oklahoma City, OK (OKC)
  • Omaha, NE (OMA)
  • Ontario, CA (ONT)
  • Orange County, CA (SNA)
  • Orlando, FL (MCO)
  • Palm Springs, CA (PSP)
  • Pasco, WA (PSC)
  • Philadelphia, PA (PHL)
  • Phoenix, AZ (PHX)
  • Pittsburgh, PA (PIT)
  • Portland, OR (PDX)
  • Prescott, AZ (PRC)
  • Pueblo, CO (PUB)
  • Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR)
  • Raleigh/Durham, NC (RDU)
  • Rapid City, SD (RAP)
  • Redmond, OR (RDM)
  • Reno, NV (RNO)
  • Richmond, VA (RIC)
  • Rock Springs, WY (RKS)
  • Sacramento, CA (SMF)
  • Salt Lake City, UT (SLC)
  • San Antonio, TX (SAT)
  • San Diego, CA (SAN)
  • San Francisco, CA (SFO)
  • San Jose del Cabo, Mexico (SJD)
  • San Jose, CA (SJC)
  • San Luis Obispo, CA (SBP)
  • Santa Barbara, CA (SBA)
  • Santa Fe, NM (SAF)
  • Santa Rosa, CA (STS) *
  • Scottsbluff, NE (BFF)
  • Seattle, WA (SEA)
  • Shreveport, LA (SHV)
  • Sioux Falls, SD (FSD)
  • Spokane, WA (GEG)
  • Springfield, MO (SGF)
  • St. George, UT (SGU)
  • St. Louis, MO (STL)
  • Sun Valley, ID (SUN)
  • Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL (TPA)
  • Tokyo, Japan (NRT – Narita)
  • Toronto, ON Canada (YYZ)
  • Traverse City, MI (TVC)
  • Tucson, AZ (TUS)
  • Tulsa, OK (TUL)
  • Vail, CO (EGE)
  • Vancouver, BC Canada (YVR)
  • Vernal, UT (VEL)
  • Washington, DC (DCA – National)
  • Washington, DC (IAD – Dulles)
  • Wichita, KS (ICT)
  • Williston, ND (ISN)
  • Winnipeg, MB Canada (YWG)

