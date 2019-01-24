One-Vehicle Rollover Claims the Live of Casper Man

RAWLINS — A 34-year-old Casper man died in a one-car rollover accident in US 287 just north of Rawlins yesterday morning.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to milepost 8 on US 287 just before 10:40 a.m.

The WHP investigation shows that a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as Casper resident Kevin R. Brown. Brown was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driving too fast for road conditions is being investigated as a contributing factor. The

road conditions were slick at the time of the crash.

This was the 10th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2019 compared to three in 2018, two in 2017, and three in 2016 to date.