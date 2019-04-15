Open House Luau Set for April 27th at Western Wyoming College

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College’s Residence Halls are hosting a Spring Open House Luau on April 27 th from 1PM-3PM in Rocky Mountain Hall I & II.

The Open House Luau is designed to give community members and high school students the opportunity to check out the residence halls and get a sense of what student life at Western is like.

Complimentary refreshments will be served as well as a mocktail bar. Attendees can participate in activities led by student clubs and organizations, and there will be raffle prizes available for attendees which include a 32” flat screen TV, Bluetooth speaker, a hammock and more.

Those who take a campus tour will receive an extra raffle ticket for the drawing. “This is our second residence halls open house. We’re very excited to invite everyone to have them experience residence life at Western while enjoying the nice weather with a luau theme!

Even if you are not planning to live on campus, you’re invited to join us and have a lovely time at our ‘home’,” said Ayaka Ohi,

Coordinator of Housing at Western. The students who choose to put down the $150 deposit on the day of the Open House Luau will receive 10% off of their first semester housing fees.

This event is free and open to the public. The community and especially those considering attending Western are encouraged to attend. For more information please contact Ayaka Ohi at aohi@westernwyoming.edu.