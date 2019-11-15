OPINION: Mother Thanks WHP and Sheriff’s Office for Assistance in Emergency

OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT. SUBMIT YOUR OPINION FOR POSSIBLE PUBLICATION THROUGH THE SUBMIT BUTTON.

The following letter was written and submitted by Shyanna Mechling.

Thank you the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office for assisting me with a medical emergency with my 8-month-old daughter.

While I was on the side of the interstate last night, they helped me care for her until medical personnel arrived.

They went above and beyond and helped bring my truck to the hospital so I could be with my baby in the ambulance.

I will always appreciate and support our officers! Thank you for everything they have done.