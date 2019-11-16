OPINION: One Person Does Not Speak for the Department

OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT. SUBMIT YOUR OPINION FOR POSSIBLE PUBLICATION THROUGH THE SUBMIT BUTTON.

The following statement was written and submitted by members of the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department.

This statement is in response to an article published by SweetwaterNOW on November 14, 2019, regarding the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department.

This is not a true representation of the transportation department.

There is not ONE person that speaks for us.

–SWCDS #2 Transportation Department Personnel