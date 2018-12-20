OPINION: Secretarial Order 3362 Tremendous for Big Game Migration

OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT.

The following letter was written and submitted by Josh Coursey.

Greetings. The announcement of Secretarial Order 3362, Improving Habitat Quality in Western Big-Game Winter Range and Migration Corridors, marks a tremendous and valuable regard for the need to address and ensure that big game populations achieve sustainability and their migration corridors remain functional.

We applauded these efforts when announced and look forward to working with other stakeholders towards fleshing out solutions that aim to ensure this order has the necessary action items in place to be more than good intentions.

While many of the items are going to take time and revenue, there are actions that can be taken now to ensure we limit the losses while the details of implementing S.O. 3362 get hashed out.

The cliche of “timing is everything” could not be more applicable. With thousands of acres being put up across the west for potential energy leases, the timing to implement an effort that can have immediate impact is now.

Deferring all of these leases that overlap within state-identified crucial winter ranges and known migration habitat for big-game critters until DOI can issue guidance and directed coordinated efforts to bring these efforts to fruition are not only needed, but supported by a wealth of experience of 55 wildlife professionals who have dedicated their professional lives working for wildlife.

Sincerely,

Joshua W.D. Coursey, MFF President/CEO

Muley Fanatic Foundation

520 Wilkes Drive Suite #1

Green River, WY 82935

307.875.3133 (MFF HQ)

307.389.7495 (Cell)