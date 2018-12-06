OPINION: Wyoming Outdoor Council Stands by Science-Based Plans to Protect Greater Sage-Grouse

OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT. SUBMIT YOUR OPINION FOR POSSIBLE PUBLICATION THROUGH THE SUBMIT BUTTON.

The following was written and submitted by Dustin Bleizeffer, the Communications Director of the Wyoming Outdoor Council.

Today the Department of the Interior announced its plans to roll back sound, science-based protections for the imperiled Greater sage-grouse.

The Outdoor Council, our members, and our partners, will continue to defend the 2015 conservation plans that are the best hope for sustaining sage-grouse habitat.

After decades of crashing sage-grouse population numbers across the West, it was Wyoming that initiated and led a multi-year effort to come up with the sage-grouse conservation plans the Trump administration now seeks to weaken.

Why does this matter? If the sage-grouse is in trouble, so is our way of life in Wyoming.

The same habitats crucial to sage-grouse are also key to the sustainability of mule deer, elk, and some 350 other species.

As Wyomingites, we understand that a robust energy industry doesn’t have to come at the cost of imperiling our wildlife.