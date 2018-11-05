“Parks for Patriots” Program Offers Veterans Free Park Entrance Nov. 11

CHEYENNE — As part of the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails “Parks for Patriots” programming which honors military veterans, day use/entrance fees will be waived November 11 for military veterans.

All veterans with proof of their veteran status (ID card, letter from VA, etc.) can enter any Wyoming State Park and/or Historic Site free of charge.

This applies to day use fees only. All other fees, such as overnight camping, must still be paid. This promotion is in effect during Flag Day, June 14, and Veterans’ Day, November 11.

Veterans eligible for the free entrance are defined as: a person who served in active military, naval, or air service and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.

This does not include active duty military personnel.

For more information, please call Wyoming State Parks at 307-777-6323.