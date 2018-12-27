Scattered snow showers will start over the far west this morning and then spread eastward throughout the day. High Pressure will then start to build across the region on Friday…producing drier but colder conditions that will continue through Saturday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 20 percent chance of snow before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 12. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. n.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -6. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.
New Year’s Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 14.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy.
Wednesday
