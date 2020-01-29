Weather Story
Snow is falling across many areas this morning and will continue to fall in these areas and push east today. A widespread coating to 2 inches is expected across the region before skies clear this evening and into tonight. The west will see snow showers start to move in again later tonight with the next system moving in.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Tonight
A 10 percent chance of snow after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 10 to 14 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Monday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.
Monday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
