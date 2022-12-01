Weather Story

Significant snowfall over western mountains and valleys starting this morning, with the heaviest snowfall Thursday night into Friday morning. High winds for areas from Rock Springs to Casper and on the lee side of the Wind River Mountains. Snow chances spread eastward overnight and into Friday morning. Main weather impacts end around midday Friday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a southeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight

Snow, mainly after 1am. Low around 19. Breezy, with a south wind around 23 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of snow before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Friday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. South wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday

Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. South southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.